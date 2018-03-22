BOSTON (CBS) – So… how about them Red Sox?

Obviously this storm was a significant under performer across New England. Or in geeky meteorological terms, a big, fat forecast bust. The storm center was a bit farther south than anticipated and dry air really inhibited precipitation from developing Wednesday and Wednesday night. Meanwhile, parts of New York and New Jersey are digging out from more than a foot of record-breaking snowfall.

It is snowing in spots Thursday morning in southern New England, but temperatures are generally in the middle 30’s, so the impact on the roads is minimal. A slushy coating to 1 inch is possible in eastern Massachusetts with as much as 2 inches in southern Plymouth County to the Cape Cod Canal.

Unfortunately, the coastal flooding anticipated did come to fruition and communities along the shoreline will be cleaning up and drying out again as the tide recedes later Thursday morning.

The wind is still gusty out there and a wind advisory remains in effect until mid-morning for gusts 40-to-50 mph.

Upper level low pressure is going to remain over the region through the weekend, keeping periodic clouds and a few rain/snow showers in the forecast. Temperatures will stay colder than normal for the next several days before warming to near seasonal levels by the middle of next week.