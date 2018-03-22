ANDOVER (CBS) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who crashed a stolen rental truck into a Wilmington business, drove off and then crashed the truck into an Andover house, ran away from that scene and then stole another plow truck now being sought by authorities.

Police said the same suspect, described as a white male with average height and wearing a hooded-style jacket and blue jeans, was also involved in a burglary of a service station in Tewksbury.

The ordeal began around 5 a.m. Thursday in Wilmington, when police responded to Jimmy’s Garage on Main Street for a reported burglar alarm.

Police said a white GMC pickup truck was used to smash through the front of the business, and a short time later, about 5:45 a.m., that same white truck crashed into a house on School Street in Andover. The driver ran away from the scene of the Andover crash.

No injuries were reported in the hit-and-run crash in Andover.

About an hour later, around 7 a.m., police believe that same driver stole another truck, with a yellow plow attached, from Railroad Street in Andover. The truck is a white, 2007 GMC and has a flatbed, with the words “Boston Hill Fence” on its doors and the commercial plate number R83326, police said.

The 2007 GMC truck was last seen about 8:10 a.m. in Boston where Boston Police attempted to stop the driver of the truck, who then drove away.

Police believe the suspect was involved in at least two burglary incidents in Tewksbury and Wilmington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Andover police at 978-475-0411 or Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.