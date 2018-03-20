WEATHER ALERTAnother Nor'easter To Hit New England Wednesday
Filed Under:Lauren Hayes, Mexico, Revere, UMass Amherst

BOSTON (CBS) – A UMass Amherst student was seriously injured while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico during spring break.

A spokesperson for the university said Lauren Hayes, a senior from Revere, suffered a skull fracture “during a boating mishap” last week.

laurenhayes UMass Amherst Student Seriously Injured On Spring Break In Cancun

Lauren Hayes was injured during a boating mishap in Cancun, Mexico (WBZ-TV)

She was admitted to the ICU at Hospital Galenia in Cancun. On Monday, she was flown from Mexico to Boston where she is being treated.

A friend who created a GoFundMe page for Lauren says she is showing signs of improvement since arriving in Boston, and is still making everyone around her smile.

The university says they are working to keep Hayes on track to graduate in May.

