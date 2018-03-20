CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida spoke about gun control and civic engagement at a forum at Harvard, Tuesday night.

Six Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students told that crowd their goal to tighten the nation’s gun laws can only be achieved if young people hold lawmakers accountable.

“We’re stepping up. We’re playing the adults and we’re making sure that the children we’ve elected into office start acting like they should be,” Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky said.

The forum comes just days before a massive march on Washington, D.C., led by Parkland students, called the “March For Our Lives.” The event will be held on Saturday in the nation’s capital with local rallies in cities around the world, including Boston.

Kasky and the other Parkland students say they are now committed to a movement they did not want or choose but they do not plan to stop until change happens.

“We’re all part of an ugly club but we’re bound together. And while we’re bound together by tragedy, it’s an important bond,” Kasky said.