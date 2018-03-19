BOSTON (CBS) — Depth at linebacker was an issue for the Patriots in 2017, but they won’t be counting on Shea McClellin to help that problem in 2018.

On Monday, the team released the veteran linebacker, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Source: the Patriots have released veteran LB Shea McLellin. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2018

Yates reported that the release came with a failed physical designation.

McClellin missed the entire 2017 season due to concussions. He suffered a concussion during the summer, was placed on IR, tried to return to action in the middle of the season, but hit a road block and ended his season for good in early November.

The 28-year-old initially joined the Patriots prior to the 2016 season, when he played in 14 games and recorded 41 total tackles and blocked two kicks — one field goal, and one extra point. He also recovered two fumbles, returning one for 69 yards against Miami.

McClellin played in all three of the Patriots’ postseason games en route to their Super Bowl LI victory over the Falcons. He was originally drafted with the 19th overall pick of the 2012 draft out of Boise State by the Chicago Bears, for whom he played four seasons.

Last week, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported that McClellin does intend to continue his playing career.