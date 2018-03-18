SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Three people have died in a major Springfield fire that forced panicked residents to jump from second and third-story windows.

According to sister station WSHM, firefighters arrived at a residential building shortly after 7:20 a.m. to find residents had jumped out of windows to escape the flames.

Fire officials say four people, including a pregnant woman and a child were taken to local hospitals with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Three more residents were also injured.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says the city is working with the Pioneer Valley chapter of the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for 60 to 80 people displaced by the fire.

