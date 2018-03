BOSTON (CBS) – Could the Patriots be losing another familiar face?

After the offseason departures of Nate Solder, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola, a report came out Saturday that key special teamer Matthew Slater could be the next on his way out of Foxboro.

Field Yates reported that Slater was in Pittsburgh over the weekend meeting with the Steelers.

Source: Patriots free agent Matthew Slater, a seven-time Pro Bowl special teamer, is in Pittsburgh visiting the Steelers today. Intrigue amongst top AFC teams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2018

Slater, a team captain, has been on the Patriots for 10 seasons since he was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.