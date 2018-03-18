DEVENS (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper is on administrative leave after he was allegedly drunk on the job.

State Police confirmed that Trooper Jonathan Brown was sent home early on in his overnight shift. Colleagues noted that Brown slurred his speech on the radio, and he showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

A State Police spokesman said there is no evidence that Brown was drinking on the job. Brown works out of the Devens barrack.

It is not yet known if Brown responded to any calls in the three hours he was working his shift.

Brown will remain on leave pending a duty status hearing. That hearing is scheduled for this week.