BOSTON (AP) — Two Romanian nationals linked to a multistate ATM skimming scheme have been sentenced to prison.

They are part of a group dubbed the “Hornea Crew” that obtained debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers, then made unauthorized withdrawals from victims’ bank accounts.

Federal officials say the women installed ATM skimming devices across communities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Prosecutors say the money was transferred to parties throughout the U.S., Romania and China.

Twenty-seven-year-old Denisa Bonculescu was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison, while 24-year-old Anamaria Margel got 16 months in prison. Both were sentenced in Massachusetts. Combined, the two will pay more than $70,000 in restitution and could face deportation.

Attorneys for the women could not be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)