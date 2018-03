BOSTON (CBS) – A bridge on the Mass Pike will be named in honor of a fallen Massachusetts State Police trooper during a Friday ceremony.

Friday marks two years since trooper Thomas Clardy was killed during a traffic stop.

He had pulled over an SUV on the Mass Pike when police say another driver high on marijuana hit and killed him.

That driver, David Njuguna, is now facing charges.

Friday’s memorial will be held at the Charlton State Police barracks.