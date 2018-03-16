Steve Jobs Employment Application Sells For Nearly $175,000

BOSTON (CBS) – A job application Steve Jobs filled out in 1973 sold at a Boston auction for nearly $175,000.

Jobs filled out and signed the questionnaire when he was 18 years old, describging his “Special Abilities” as “electronics tech or design engineer.”

Years later Jobs co-founded Apple, eventually making him a billionaire. Jobs died in 2011.

The job application sold at Boston-based RR Auction for $174,757.

The winning bidder was an internet entrepreneur from London who chose to remain anonymous, according to the auction house.

“Steve Job’s and Apple encouraged each of us to ‘Think Different,’ and even today several years after his untimely passing it’s still difficult to think of anyone more iconic, or influential who has had such profound impact on our everyday modern lives,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction. ”There are many collectors who have earned disposable income over the last few decades using Apple technology, and we expect similarly strong results on related material in the future as well.”