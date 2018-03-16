WAREHAM (CBS) – No matter how many times police tell drivers to clear the snow from their vehicles, it keeps happening.

Several days after the latest snowstorm, a truck with several inches of snow on its roof clipped an overpass on Route 25 in Wareham.

A woman in a car travelling behind the truck caught what happened next on video.

The snow pile slammed into netting under the bridge. The netting tore apart, flew in front of traffic and the road was showered with a burst of snow.

No one was hurt.

Once again, police are reminding drivers that Massachusetts law requires you to remove snow and ice from your vehicles.

A video published by State Police one day before the blizzard shows drivers how to clear their cars of snow.

Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200.