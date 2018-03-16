BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of good news and bad news for the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The bad news: Marcus Smart needs surgery on his hand. The good news? He may be able to return to the court during the postseason.

That’s all according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported the news around midday on Friday.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will undergo surgery on his thumb today, but there's hope he can return sometime in the playoffs, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2018

Smart injured his hand while diving for a loose ball during Sunday’s loss at home to Indiana. It was just Smart’s eighth game back after missing 11 games due sustaining an injury in that same right hand. That injury came after Smart punched a picture frame in his hotel room following a frustrating loss to the Lakers.

With the Celtics expected to make a deep run in the playoffs, the potential addition of Smart at some point could provide a huge boost, especially on the defensive end of the court.