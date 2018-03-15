  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:General Hooker Sign, Local TV, State House

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts lawmaker wants the “General Hooker Entrance” sign removed from the State House because she calls it a double entendre “misrepresented as respect for a long dead general.”

Michelle DuBois – a state representative from Brockton, West Bridgewater and East Bridgewater – tweeted a picture of the sign on Wednesday, saying “#MeToo it’s not all about rape & harassment but also women’s dignity.”

The entrance is named after Civil War General Joseph Hooker. There is also a statue of him outside the State House.

DuBois, however, argued that the sign leads to teasing. She said the name change is “not a priority for me but I do think it should and will happen.”

“Ive seen teenboys tease teengirls about being ‘general hookers’ waiting in line at the entrance. Sign is out of context & either Gen’s his first name should be added or change the entrance name,” Dubois replied to a Twitter user who was critical of her stance.

DuBois said the sign should be taken down and the statue should remain in place.

