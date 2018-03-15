WATCH LIVECBS Miami Coverage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse At Florida International University
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burger King, Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A sign in a Worcester Burger King telling customers they will be banned for overdosing inside the restaurant has been taken down.

Worcester police confirmed that the sign behind the counter was removed. It read: “You are ONLY allowed ONE overdose and then you are banned from this establishment.”

burger king You Are Only Allowed One Overdose Sign Removed From Worcester Burger King

The sign in Burger King about overdoses (Courtesy photo)

Police said they met with the manager of the Burger King on Madison Street near Kelley Square to talk about how they could help.

A report on MassLive.com notes there were nine overdose incidents at the location between September 2016 and September 2017.

Burger King said in a statement to WBZ-TV that the situation is being investigated.

“The actions of this Team Member were an isolated incident and do not reflect the Burger King brand values or the values of the Franchisee, who independently owns and operates this restaurant,” Burger King said. “The Franchisee is investigating this incident thoroughly and will take the actions they believe are appropriate.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s