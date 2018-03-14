BOSTON (CBS) – A princess came to the rescue in Boston’s South End during Wednesday’s blizzard.

A man dressed as Elsa from the hit Disney movie “Frozen” helped push a Boston Police wagon that became stuck in the snow.

Wearing Elsa’s signature dress and a wig, the man directs the officer behind the wheel and pushes while the wagon’s wheels struggle for traction.

After several minutes, Elsa is able to Let It Go, and the vehicle drives off into the Frozen night.

“Yup, that just happened,” said Christopher Haynes, who posted the viral video.