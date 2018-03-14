  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'easter, Viral Video

BOSTON (CBS) – A princess came to the rescue in Boston’s South End during Wednesday’s blizzard.

A man dressed as Elsa from the hit Disney movie “Frozen” helped push a Boston Police wagon that became stuck in the snow.

Wearing Elsa’s signature dress and a wig, the man directs the officer behind the wheel and pushes while the wagon’s wheels struggle for traction.

After several minutes, Elsa is able to Let It Go, and the vehicle drives off into the Frozen night.

“Yup, that just happened,” said Christopher Haynes, who posted the viral video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s