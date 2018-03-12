WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in her Kendrick Avenue home on Monday.

Neighbors said they ran into the burning basement apartment but were unable to get the woman, who was burned and had a broken leg, out. She was rescued by firefighters and transported to UMass Memorial.

One neighbor said they were able to pull out some of the woman’s oxygen tanks to prevent them from catching on fire or exploding.

Basement fire on Kendrick Ave. Fire knocked down. 1 injured resident transported. Overhaul and investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/odlxXfEQdr — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) March 12, 2018

Flames broke out just before 11 a.m. It did not take long for the firefighters to put the fire out.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.