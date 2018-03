WORCESTER (CBS) — A man and a young girl were hit by a car in Worcester on Monday morning.

Police said the 24-year-old man and the 7-year-old girl were struck near Mendon and Grafton Streets.

VIDEO of #Worcester police reconstruction. Driving cruiser & slamming on breaks to determine speed of car that hit 24-Y-O uncle & 7-Y-O niece heading to school across the street. They survived #wbz pic.twitter.com/HesG89F8Cq — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 12, 2018

Accident reconstruction teams are at the scene trying to work out what happened.

WBZ-TV learned has learned the man is the girl’s uncle and they were walking to school together.