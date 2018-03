QUINCY (CBS) — Most Quincy residents, including some of the animals, have enough of the snow.

Two skunks recently trapped inside a bulkhead in Quincy for days needed to be rescued by the Boston Animal Rescue League (ARL).

The animals were “agitated and feisty,” according to the ARL.

They tweeted, “with some careful maneuvering ARL Rescue Services were able to get them out and on their way safely.”

Despite their good intentions, the ARL agents could not avoid being sprayed.