BOSTON (CBS) — The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the March 13 storm.

ASHLAND Midnight tonight until 6 a.m. Thursday

BLACKSTONE 10 p.m. Monday until further notice

BOURNE Now until further notice

CHELMSFORD Midnight until 6 a.m. Thursday

CONCORD, NH Midnight until 7 a.m. Wednesday

FALL RIVER 3 p.m. Monday

FITCHBURG 11 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday

LEOMINSTER Midnight through Wednesday morning

LYNNFIELD 10 p.m. Monday, March 12 throughout Tuesday

MEDFORD Midnight until further notice

MILFORD 9 p.m. Monday until further notice

NORTH ANDOVER Through Thursday

PEABODY Midnight until further notice

SEEKONK 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday

TAUNTON 10 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday

WEYMOUTH Midnight until further notice

WINCHESTER 4 a.m. Tuesday