TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Market Basket employee has been flown to a Boston hospital after suffering 2nd and 3rd degree burns inside the Tewksbury supermarket Monday morning.

The Tewksbury fire chief said first responders were called to the Market Basket at Oakdale Plaza at about 11 a.m. for an incident that happened inside the supermarket.

A 57-year-old male worker with electrical burns was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. The chief said the employee was working on an electrical cabinet when it shorted, burning his upper body and face.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.