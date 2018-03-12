BOSTON – They say never sit at a table when you can stand at a bar; there are more old drunks than old doctors; good people drink good beer. It’s clear City Tap House is serious about beer, without taking itself too seriously.

Whether you like to fill your belly by the pint or on the plate, it is time you tapped into City Tap House. With seven locations mostly set on the East Coast, this is a loud and lively space that recently landed in Boston’s red-hot Seaport District.

“We elevate your typical corner bar/pub experience with refined ingredients, refined techniques, and just try to build a better dining experience in a casual, neighborhood atmosphere,” said Brand Director Andy Farrell.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Farrell and his team have created a spot that is perfect for after work gatherings, casual family dinners, or a night out on the town, with options to dine al fresco on the patio or in a cozy, comfortable dining room.

“The way the room looks is supposed to make it feel warm,” Andy explained. “You’re supposed to want to stay here, drink beers with friends, share appetizers, share entrees, and just let the night kind of fall out.”

The whole mood is inspired by quotes from iconic indulgers throughout history, which you can find sprinkled in the décor and on the staff’s t-shirts.

You can let the good times roll by starting with a bunch of City Tap’s apps. There are light options like Whipped Ricotta with an orange fig jam and grilled bread, or tasty Pimento Cheese served with seeded crackers. For a dipable twist on Mexican street corn, order the Elote Dip.

“We’ve taken it off the cob, so it’s a little less cumbersome to eat. We serve it with house-fried tortilla chips. It’s super delicious, bright, vibrant, and great beer food,” Andy said.

There are Corn and Crab Hushpuppies served with a honey thyme butter, Korean Short Rib Tacos with pickled cabbage slaw, and some of the most addictive wings in all of Boston.

“We do a slow-roasted chicken wing that is tossed in a ten-spice rub. Just a really nice, not-too-spicy, not-too-sweet flavor. And then we serve that with our house blue cheese sauce,” Andy described.

When it comes to seafood, City Taphouse really flexes its muscles, with four different mussel options to choose from.

“A whole section of our menu is mussels,” Andy said. “They’re all kind of regionally different. There’s kind of a Spanish flair. There’s a southeast Asian flair. There’s a very traditional Belgian-style mussel. And then the Verona, which is kind of your classic mussels white, sort of an entry-level flavor profile but super delicious.”

For a truly different way to kick off your dining experience, order the Roasted Bone Marrow. Served with a shot of bourbon, this intoxicating starter comes with instructions to use the hollowed out bone as a luge for your liquor.

The Entree section of the menu offers American classics like the perfectly grilled Maple Brined Pork Chop served with a Brussel sprout & frisee salad, and a burger that is simple but satisfying.

“Our burger is an ode to American backyard barbecue. We let the beef be showcased. Brioche bun, simple American cheese, because it just melts really well, and is creamy and delicious. Sliced, thin red onion and we add our ‘umami mayonnaise’,” Andy described.

If you are a fan of pizza, you can lay your lips on beauties topped with everything from chorizo and peppers to one called the Tartufo.

“It is a truffle-lover’s dream. It’s got black truffle shavings. It’s got white truffle oil. It’s got this amazing brie-style cheese, and it’s topped with a fried egg.”

If you are around on the weekends, City Taphouse offers outstanding brunch options like Pork and Sweet Potato Hash served with poached eggs and grilled sour dough, or an enormous breakfast sandwich affectionately known as The Big Chick.

“The Big Chick is our obnoxious breakfast sandwich,” Andy declared. “It’s a house-made, Southern-style biscuit with fried chicken breast, covered with house sausage gravy with cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and a fried egg on top. It looks like an event on a plate.”

Attention all donut lovers: you have got to try the signature ricotta fritters.

“Our house-made ricotta gets folded into a simple pizza dough batter. Those are rolled into little balls and fried and they’re served with an orange crème Anglaise,” Andy said.

Even though you will be dining out, City Tap House wants to make it feel like you’re at home.

“Going out to dinner has become such a chore. It can be an event without having to spend so much money, or having to get too dressed up,” Andy said. “Whether you’re coming from work, or whether you’re coming from the gym, the simplicity of our concept, and the accessibility of our concept, I think, is really what helps us stand out.”

You can find City Tap House at 10 Wharf Road in Boston’s Seaport District, and online at citytaphouse.com.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.