FOXBORO (CBS) – Beyoncé and Jay-Z are returning to New England – together.

The married superstar entertainers are set to play Gillette Stadium on August 5 for their “OTR II” tour. They both took the stage in Foxboro in 2014 for their original “On The Run” tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @S_C_ and @Beyonce are bringing the OTR II Tour to #GilletteStadium on 8/5/2018! Citi Presales start 3/14 at 12pm local time. Get more info here: https://t.co/RVB9xAuXsd #OTR2 pic.twitter.com/JMAc21GzeC — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) March 12, 2018

Beyoncé last played Gillette solo in 2016.

Tickets go on sale March 19 for the North American concert dates.

Other big names coming to Foxboro this summer include Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran.