BOSTON (CBS) — Sources tell I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca that an arrest has been made in the unsolved murder of Tracy Gilpin, the sister of Massachusett’s State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin.

When Gilpin was appointed to head the MSP, the reason behind her career choices rose again: Gilpin wanted to go into law enforcement after Tracy was killed.

The Kingston teen was found dead in 1986.

Sources said the arrest was made on Saturday night in North Carolina.