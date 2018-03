WILMINGTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a Wilmington home in broad daylight.

Police released video from the home, showing a man pull up in a blue Hynudai Sonata.

The man, who was wearing a North Face jacket, is then seen entering the home on Wednesday just before 3 p.m.

Police did not release an address for the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police.