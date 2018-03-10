BOSTON (AP) — City officials in Boston are reviewing a report on the police department’s yearlong test of body-worn cameras.

The Boston City Council is hosting a City Hall hearing Monday to hear from the public and police officials. The department released in January a preliminary report by criminal justice researchers at Northeastern University on the 100-camera pilot program launched in September 2016.

The study found officers not assigned the cameras produced about one extra complaint each month versus those with the cameras. But researchers found no “statistically significant” difference in how many “use of force” reports were generated.

Police Commissioner William Evans has said he’ll await the results of the full analysis before he makes his final recommendations to Mayor Marty Walsh on body cameras. That report is expected in June.

