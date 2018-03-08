SUDBURY (CBS) – A woman is recovering after being hit by a tree while snow blowing in her driveway Thursday morning.

The tree crashed down around 7:30 on Fairbank Circle in Sudbury.

“I got woken up by the noise outside and looked out and saw the tree had fallen,” said Cliff Nulman.

Neighbors knew something was wrong when they heard the victim crying.

“I heard her screaming and wailing saying she was hurt and it went on for quite a while,” said Dianne Sterns.

The top of the tree hit the woman while she was behind the snowblower near her car. Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix says the sound of the machine most likely prevented her from hearing the tree come down.

The woman was conscious as first responders lifted her away from the tree branches. She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with substantial, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the chief.

“We would have preferred she not be injured but we’re grateful she’s expected to survive,” said Chief Nix.

The Town of Sudbury is dealing with dozens of downed trees.

“We’d go to one and one just fell behind, you were worried about everybody,” said Chief Nix.

All schools and town offices in Sudbury are closed on Friday.