WESTBORO (CBS) – It was a close call for Westboro firefighters when a large tree struck a fire engine overnight.

westboro fire truck 11 Large Tree Falls On Westboro Fire Truck During Storm

A large tree struck a Westboro fire truck during the nor’easter. (Photo: Westboro Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Firefighters were responding to a carbon monoxide incident when the tree slammed onto the truck.

westboro fire truck 2 Large Tree Falls On Westboro Fire Truck During Storm

A large tree shattered the windshield of this Westboro fire truck. (Photo: Westboro Fire Department)

The large tree shattered the windshield of the fire truck.

westboro fire truck 3 Large Tree Falls On Westboro Fire Truck During Storm

A large tree struck a Westboro fire truck during the nor’easter. (Photo: Westboro Fire Department)

The incident occurred as the latest nor’easter slammed the region, causing heavy snowfall, downed trees and power lines that resulted in power outages across New England.

