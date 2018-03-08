WESTBORO (CBS) – It was a close call for Westboro firefighters when a large tree struck a fire engine overnight.

No injuries were reported, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Close call for firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide incident when the cab of Engine 3 was struck by a large tree overnight. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/1qEfFHBeQy — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 8, 2018

Firefighters were responding to a carbon monoxide incident when the tree slammed onto the truck.

The large tree shattered the windshield of the fire truck.

The incident occurred as the latest nor’easter slammed the region, causing heavy snowfall, downed trees and power lines that resulted in power outages across New England.