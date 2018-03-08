BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will have their leading scorer back Thursday night as they try to clinch a playoff spot.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters on Wednesday that he’ll be back in the lineup when the Celtics take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening.

“I’m in,” Irving said after practicing in Minnesota.

Irving missed Monday’s win in Chicago with knee soreness, the seventh game he’s missed this season due to various ailments. It didn’t seem to matter, as the Celtics blew out the Bulls 105-89, and are 5-2 in games without Irving.

That doesn’t mean they won’t welcome him back to the lineup. Irving leads the C’s with 24.8 points and 5.1 assists per game this season, and has scored 30 or more points in three of his last 10 games.