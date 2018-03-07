Devin is an adventurous fourteen-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. Those who know Devin well would say he is a very respectful young man who has great manners and likes to please others. There are many activities that Devin enjoys, but his greatest strengths are within the outdoors. He loves to be outside whether he is camping, riding his bike, his skateboard or going on walks along nature trails. When Devin participated in Boy Scouts, he was very proud of the badges he earned. Some of the other activities Devin enjoys are playing video games, watching television and looking through motorcycle and truck magazines. In school, Devin is well liked by his teachers and his peers. He is passing all of his classes and he also volunteers after school.

Ready for adoption, Devin’s social worker is seeking a single or two parent family with or without other children in the home. Devin has requested that if there are other children in the home they not be too much younger than him. He will need a family that is able to continue twice per year visits with his birth mother and monthly contact with his four siblings who are placed separately.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.