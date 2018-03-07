WEATHER ALERTNor'Easter Will Bring Heavy Snow, Power Outages And New Flooding
BOSTON (CBS) – A second nor’easter in less than a week is bringing widespread heavy snow across southern New England.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

North Adams 17.0″
Colrain 8.0″
Heath 8.0″
Rowe 7.6″
Ashfield 7.0″
Granville 7.0″
Chester 7.0″
Worcester 6.2″
Leyden 6.0″
Clinton 5.7″
Worthington 5.5″
Buckland 5.5″
Rutland 5.0″
Southwick 4.8″
Fitchburg 4.5″
Lunenburg 4.5″
Northfield 4.5″
Holden 4.0″
Westborough 4.0″
Chicopee 3.5″
Florence 3.5″
Auburn 3.5″
Deerfield 3.0″
Westhampton 3.0″
Pepperell 2.7″
Longmeadow 2.5″
Westfield 2.5″
Springfield 2.5″
Winchendon 2.0″
Uxbridge 2.0″
Erving 2.0″
West Springfield 1.4″
Hampden 1.2″
Leominster 1.0″

