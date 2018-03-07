WEATHER ALERTNor'Easter Will Bring Heavy Snow, Power Outages And New Flooding
GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A flying fish or a fish tale? Either way it was a sight that grabbed plenty of attention on social media.

In the aftermath of Friday’s powerful nor’easter, a woman in Gloucester snapped a picture of a puffer fish stuck in the branches of a tree.

pufferfish Fake Or Real? Photos Show Puffer Fish In Tree After Noreaster

A Gloucester woman snapped these photos of a purported puffer fish in a tree. (Image Credit: Lisa White/Twitter)

Whether the discovery was a fish that was blown out of the water by powerful waves and winds or a decoration that went airborne, however, remains up for debate.

Either way, Twitter users got a laugh out of the odd storm photo, which was shared hundreds of times.

“Certainly made me chuckle” one tweeter said, while another replied “Me too. It made my night.”

