GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A flying fish or a fish tale? Either way it was a sight that grabbed plenty of attention on social media.

In the aftermath of Friday’s powerful nor’easter, a woman in Gloucester snapped a picture of a puffer fish stuck in the branches of a tree.

Whether the discovery was a fish that was blown out of the water by powerful waves and winds or a decoration that went airborne, however, remains up for debate.

Either way, Twitter users got a laugh out of the odd storm photo, which was shared hundreds of times.

“Certainly made me chuckle” one tweeter said, while another replied “Me too. It made my night.”