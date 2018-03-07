WEATHER ALERTNor'easter To Dump Heavy, Wet Snow Wednesday Evening
The United States Geological Survey says New Hampshire experienced a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state.

The earthquake was centered northeast of the village of Contoocook in the town of Hopkinton. It struck at about 5:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in Penacook, Henniker, Boscawen, Webster, Dunbarton and Concord, among other communities, reported hearing a boom and feeling some shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in New England.

They are felt at least a few times every year.

