BOSTON (AP) — University of Massachusetts President Martin Meehan says he’s committed to preserving the school’s affordability, including raising $200 million over the next decade for financial aid.

In an address Monday, Meehan outlined five areas he pledged to focus on to ensure all UMass students receive what he called a world class education.

Meehan said he wants to increase accessibility by expanding the state’s online programming and boost partnerships with nonprofit organizations working to increase college availability for low-income students.

Meehan also wants to enhance collaborations with the state’s business community, advocate against federal policies that threaten the university’s affordability, and double its financial aid endowment, allowing UMass to provide scholarships to 4,000 more students each year.

Meehan said affordability is no longer guaranteed by the school’s status as a public university.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)