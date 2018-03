BOSTON (CBS) — About 22,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity on Tuesday morning, four days after a nor’easter slammed Massachusetts.

The hardest hit towns, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), are Pembroke, Norwell, Halifax, and Rochester. About 35% of those towns do not have power as of 8 a.m.

Crews have been working to restore power across the state.

Power outages peaked at just over 451,000 around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.