BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season for rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy may be over. But the playoffs, for now, appear to still be a possibility.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that the injury McAvoy suffered on Saturday was a sprained left MCL. His injury will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Four weeks from Tuesday will be April 3. The Bruins’ regular season ends on April 8. So the timeline will be tight, but if McAvoy heals quickly, then it stands to reason that the playoffs (which begin April 11) could be a goal for a return date.

McAcoy was injured just 37 seconds into his first shift during Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens after a hit by Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. He fell to the ice and hobbled off under his own power, but did not return. The Bruins took their team photo on Monday morning, and unlike his teammates, McAvoy did not wear skates when he made his way onto the ice. He was spotted with a brace on his left knee, but was walking on his own.

The 20-year-old has been one of Boston’s best defensemen this season, tallying seven goals and 25 assists in 59 games. His 32 points are the best among the rookie defensemen, and his 22:06 minutes per game are second on the Bruins behind captain Zdeno Chara.

The Bruins, who sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, have 19 games remaining in the regular season heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.