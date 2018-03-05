WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
Filed Under:Local TV, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – An elderly woman died following a fire at a home in Worcester early Monday morning.

An off-duty fire lieutenant was on his way to work and saw smoke coming from the house on Green Farm Road just before 7 a.m.

He pulled over, ran into the house and found heavy flames in a bedroom.

He helped one man get out through a window.

Firefighters were able to pull an 85-year-old woman and another man out of the home.

All three were rushed to the hospital, but the woman died. The two men, who are both in their 60’s, are being treated for smoke inhalation. The deputy fire chief told WBZ-TV those injuries are not life-threatening.

No names have been released yet.

There’s no word on how the fire started. Most of it was contained to the bedroom.

