WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kingston, Local TV, State Police Bomb Squad, Suspicious Device

KINGSTON (CBS) — A school in Kingston has been closed for the rest of the day Monday after a State Police Bomb Squad was called to look into a “suspicious device” found in the school.

The device, found in a classroom at Sacred Heart High School, was determined by State Police to be a hoax.

Police said the school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the device was examined and the rest of the school was searched for any other suspicious objects.

The Kingston Police Chief stressed that there is no danger or threat at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s