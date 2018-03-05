KINGSTON (CBS) — A school in Kingston has been closed for the rest of the day Monday after a State Police Bomb Squad was called to look into a “suspicious device” found in the school.

The device, found in a classroom at Sacred Heart High School, was determined by State Police to be a hoax.

Police said the school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while the device was examined and the rest of the school was searched for any other suspicious objects.

The Kingston Police Chief stressed that there is no danger or threat at this time.