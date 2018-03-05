WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under:Marc Granato, Onset, Paul Durgin

WAREHAM (CBS) – A Sandwich man is under arrest, accused of hitting and seriously injuring an Onset firefighter and taking off. The firefighter was hit on Route 6 during the nor’easter last week and plenty of fellow firefighters came to support him during the suspect’s court appearance.

One set of gear is now missing from the Onset firehouse and the chief feels it. “Well it’s disturbing to me because it’s like one of my children,” said Chief Ray Goodwin.

granato Sandwich Man Arrested In Hit And Run That Injured Firefighter

Onset Firefighter Marc Granato (WBZ-TV)

He’s talking about 25-year-old Marc Granato, a part-time firefighter who just graduated from Mass Maritime — mowed down by a hit and run driver at a Wareham intersection on Friday night.

“I was unsure if he was going to survive,” Chief Goodwin said.

Storm winds had blown sheet metal from a building onto Route 6 and firefighters were helping to clear it when police say 28-year-old Paul Durgin drove right through the middle of the flashing lights and slammed into the fireman.

“My opinion is that the head injury would have been fatal if he did not have his helmet on,” Goodwin said.

durgin Sandwich Man Arrested In Hit And Run That Injured Firefighter

Paul Durgin accused in hit and run of Onset Firefighter (WBZ-TV)

Police say Durgin took off and was on the lam all weekend.

Witnesses got a pretty good look at the car. But it was leads that came in through the Wareham Police Department’s “Text-A-Tip” app that pointed them to the Knights Inn in Centerville.

There, police found the damaged Subaru hatchback parked in front of room 7 and eventually arrested Durgin who was held on $125,000 bond Monday afternoon — charged with assault and battery, leaving the scene, and reckless operation.

“I’m happy that the court is taking this very seriously and hopefully this won’t happen to somebody else,” Goodwin said.

The victim’s co-workers made a strong court showing and most visited their buddy Monday at Rhode Island Hospital where Granato is recovering from surgery on his shattered leg — and joking around.

“That made us all feel very good that he was on the road to recovery,” Goodwin said.

His boss thinks he’ll be in the hospital for another week or so but will eventually wear the uniform again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s