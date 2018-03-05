WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    10:00 PMScorpion
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dogs, North Reading Police Department, st. bernard puppy

NORTH READING (CBS) – The North Reading Police used CPR to save a 9 month old St. Bernard puppy that was choking.

A couple realized that their puppy was choking and ran into the police station lobby asking for help. They had just adopted the puppy the day before.

The officers quickly did a modified “Heimlich maneuver” to dislodge whatever the puppy was choking on. Then, firefighters came in with oxygen to help revive the dog.

north reading police puppy North Reading Police Perform CPR To Save Puppys Life

North Reading police officers used oxygen to help revive the puppy. (WBZ-TV)

“You don’t really get trained for a dog at the academy, so the only thing going through my mind was ‘Oh my God I hope I’m doing this right,'” Officer Jorge Hernandez said.

“By administering the oxygen he started to get more life in him, to where he was actually sitting up on his own,” said Christopher Hadley, a North Reading firefighter and paramedic.

The puppy is recovering at the vet.

One officer pointed out that St. Bernards have a reputation as lifesavers and that they were glad that they could return the favor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s