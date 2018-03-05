WINTHROP (CBS) — The mother of a Marblehead hockey coach accused of sexually abusing eight young boys has been charged with witness intimidation.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, 55-year-old Louise Martino, of Winthrop, sent a threatening message to the mother of one of her son’s accusers online.

Her son, 31-year-old Christopher Prew was arraigned on one count of aggravated rape of a child and four counts of indent assault & battery on a child under 14 in Salem Superior Court last week.

Prew was also indicted on another charge of indecent assault and battery on a child by the Middlesex District Attorney.

He is being held without bail.

The mother of one of Prew’s accusers reported the message to police on March 1. Police obtained a warrant for Martino’s arrest on Friday and she turned herself in one day later.

Martino was arraigned on one count of intimidation of a witness in Lynn District Court Monday. She pleaded not guilty.

She was not held on the condition that she “not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victims and their families, refrain from abusing alcohol, and not post anything derogatory about the victims and their families on social media.”

A pre-trial hearing for Martino was scheduled for April 24.