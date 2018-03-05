BOSTON (CBS) –- The Commuter Rail is running a normal Monday schedule after crews worked through the weekend to recover from the storm.

Friday’s historic nor’easter left 12% of the Keolis’ train fleet damaged.

Tracks along the Greenbush, Kingston, and Newburyport/Rockport Lines were submerged in water in some spots and covered by debris in others.

Crews responded to downed trees in Hingham, clearing them quickly to reduce any delays. Passengers are asked to use caution when outside today and check @MBTA_CR for service updates. pic.twitter.com/JltDLjDpfX — Keolis Boston (@KeolisBoston) March 2, 2018

Some sections of rail along the coast needed to be rebuilt after they were completely washed away, Keolis said.

Power outages were also a concern for the MBTA. They were forced to slow some trains down while they dealt with signal problems.

Throughout the weekend, pumps and generators were used by Keolis and @MBTA_CR teams to clear flooded sections of track & provide power to signals, gates and switches where elec. was out. Seen here are several pumps clearing water from key areas. pic.twitter.com/uUCzzhgZrO — Keolis Boston (@KeolisBoston) March 5, 2018

Keolis also said they relied on 50 generators until the power grid was restored. Several remain in use along the coast.

Despite some minor delays, riders remained relatively optimistic about their travel time.

A man in Newburyport said, “I hope that it is okay. I haven’t heard anything as far as delays or trees down over the lines or anything. They had most of the weekend to clear it up.”

The MBTA is now looking ahead to another being storm on Wednesday.