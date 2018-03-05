WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
Filed Under:Commuter Rail, Keolis Commuter Services, Local TV, March Nor'Easter, MBTA, Nick Giovanni

BOSTON (CBS) –- The Commuter Rail is running a normal Monday schedule after crews worked through the weekend to recover from the storm.

Friday’s historic nor’easter left 12% of the Keolis’ train fleet damaged.

Tracks along the Greenbush, Kingston, and Newburyport/Rockport Lines were submerged in water in some spots and covered by debris in others.

Some sections of rail along the coast needed to be rebuilt after they were completely washed away, Keolis said.

Power outages were also a concern for the MBTA. They were forced to slow some trains down while they dealt with signal problems.

Keolis also said they relied on 50 generators until the power grid was restored. Several remain in use along the coast.

Despite some minor delays, riders remained relatively optimistic about their travel time.

trainwater1 Commuter Rail Running Full Service Schedule After Weekend Repairs

A train passes through inches of water left flooded on the tracks Sunday, days after the nor’easter (Photo Courtesy: Keolis Boston)

A man in Newburyport said, “I hope that it is okay. I haven’t heard anything as far as delays or trees down over the lines or anything. They had most of the weekend to clear it up.”

The MBTA is now looking ahead to another being storm on Wednesday.

