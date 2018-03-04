BOSTON (CBS) – Many Massachusetts residents remain in the dark two days after a damaging nor’easter ripped through southern New England.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported that as of Sunday around 4:30 p.m., more than 153,000 people were still without power.

National Grid said it has nearly 500 line crews “working around the clock” to restore service to its 88,000 customers who remain without power.

“We expect the hardest hit areas of Southeast and South Coast Massachusetts to be fully restored by midnight Tuesday,” National Grid said.

Scituate and Pembroke are among the towns in Massachusetts with the highest number of outages remaining on Saturday. Norwell is also 95 percent without power.

Eversource said damage from the storm was heavy.

“Our repair and restoration effort after such a violent storm is a demanding task for crews and support personnel, especially on Cape Cod, the South Shore, and the South Coast, where the damage was so bad entire sections of the electric system are having to be rebuilt,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley.

Nearly 45 percent of Duxbury is without power and firefighters urged residents to “make plans for a few days in significantly damaged areas.”

Several school districts in Southeast and the South Coast have canceled school on Monday.