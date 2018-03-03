(CBS/CNN) – The long list of flight cancellations and delays at Logan Airport was a telling sign of what was happening high in the skies Friday. As a powerful storm battered the northeastern part of the country, flights across the region were scrapped.

For those travelers who did make it off the ground, many are likely wishing they had not. Take for instance, Flight 3833 from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington Dulles airport.

After making it through a tough patch of turbulence Friday morning, the pilot sent a report to the Aviation Weather Center.

The center, which is run by the National Weather Service, swiftly relayed the message to its Twitter followers. It was a report from a pilot that no passenger wants to hear. “Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up,” the tweet said.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

Later Friday, United Airlines, which operated the flight, offered a slightly less drastic account of what had occurred.

“Air Wisconsin Flight 3833 operating as United Express from Charlottesville, Va. to Washington Dulles International encountered turbulence because of high winds,” United said in a statement. “A few customers onboard the regional jet became ill as the aircraft was preparing to land. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to its gate. No customers required medical attention because of the turbulence.”

According to Air Wisconsin’s website, the aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ200 with a passenger capacity of 50 and a crew of three. It was not clear how many passengers were on the flight.

Clinton Wallace, deputy director of the Aviation Weather Center told CNN this is not the first time he’s received reports of severe turbulence during a storm — and it likely won’t be the last.

“(It’s) a warning to the (other) aircrafts, if possible, to try and avoid that area due to these conditions,” Wallace said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Mercedes Leguizamon, and Catherine Shoichet contributed to this report.)