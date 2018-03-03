WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
CBS (BOSTON) – Friday’s powerful nor’easter slammed Massachusetts with dangerous winds, damaging tides, and rain measured in inches. Winds gusted to hurricane force in some spots, brought down trees, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Here are some of the cities and towns that experienced the highest wind gusts. Information is provided by the SKYWARN weather spotter network, and is displayed in miles per hour.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY

Barnstable            93
East Falmouth            92
Wellfleet            91
Woods Hole            88
Marstons Mills            80
Orleans            75
Hyannis Airport            74
Brewster            66
Yarmouth            63
Chatham Airport            54

BRISTOL COUNTY

Fall River            68
New Bedford Airport            60
Taunton Airport            55

DUKES COUNTY

Oak Bluffs            88
Vineyard Haven            75
Edgartown            74
Marthas Vineyard            67

ESSEX COUNTY

Marblehead            61
Beverly Airport            60
Salem            60
Lawrence Airport            55

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Orange Airport            38

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Westfield-Barnes Airport            52

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Cambridge            67
Chestnut Hill            64
Wakefield            60
Bedford Airport            59
Lexington            41

NANTUCKET COUNTY

Nantucket            90

NORFOLK COUNTY

Norwood Airport            56
Randolph            50

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Marshfield            87
Plymouth            85
Scituate            80
Plymouth Airport            70
Wareham            65
Carver            58

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Logan Airport            70
Winthrop            68
South Boston            63
West Roxbury            45

WORCESTER COUNTY

Worcester Airport            49
Fitchburg Airport            41

