CBS (BOSTON) – Friday’s powerful nor’easter slammed Massachusetts with dangerous winds, damaging tides, and rain measured in inches. Winds gusted to hurricane force in some spots, brought down trees, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Here are some of the cities and towns that experienced the highest wind gusts. Information is provided by the SKYWARN weather spotter network, and is displayed in miles per hour.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY

Barnstable 93

East Falmouth 92

Wellfleet 91

Woods Hole 88

Marstons Mills 80

Orleans 75

Hyannis Airport 74

Brewster 66

Yarmouth 63

Chatham Airport 54

BRISTOL COUNTY

Fall River 68

New Bedford Airport 60

Taunton Airport 55

DUKES COUNTY

Oak Bluffs 88

Vineyard Haven 75

Edgartown 74

Marthas Vineyard 67

ESSEX COUNTY

Marblehead 61

Beverly Airport 60

Salem 60

Lawrence Airport 55

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Orange Airport 38

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Westfield-Barnes Airport 52

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Cambridge 67

Chestnut Hill 64

Wakefield 60

Bedford Airport 59

Lexington 41

NANTUCKET COUNTY

Nantucket 90

NORFOLK COUNTY

Norwood Airport 56

Randolph 50

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Marshfield 87

Plymouth 85

Scituate 80

Plymouth Airport 70

Wareham 65

Carver 58

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Logan Airport 70

Winthrop 68

South Boston 63

West Roxbury 45

WORCESTER COUNTY

Worcester Airport 49

Fitchburg Airport 41