CBS (BOSTON) – Friday’s powerful nor’easter slammed Massachusetts with dangerous winds, damaging tides, and rain measured in inches. Winds gusted to hurricane force in some spots, brought down trees, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.
Here are some of the cities and towns that experienced the highest wind gusts. Information is provided by the SKYWARN weather spotter network, and is displayed in miles per hour.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY
Barnstable 93
East Falmouth 92
Wellfleet 91
Woods Hole 88
Marstons Mills 80
Orleans 75
Hyannis Airport 74
Brewster 66
Yarmouth 63
Chatham Airport 54
BRISTOL COUNTY
Fall River 68
New Bedford Airport 60
Taunton Airport 55
DUKES COUNTY
Oak Bluffs 88
Vineyard Haven 75
Edgartown 74
Marthas Vineyard 67
ESSEX COUNTY
Marblehead 61
Beverly Airport 60
Salem 60
Lawrence Airport 55
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Orange Airport 38
HAMPDEN COUNTY
Westfield-Barnes Airport 52
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Cambridge 67
Chestnut Hill 64
Wakefield 60
Bedford Airport 59
Lexington 41
NANTUCKET COUNTY
Nantucket 90
NORFOLK COUNTY
Norwood Airport 56
Randolph 50
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Marshfield 87
Plymouth 85
Scituate 80
Plymouth Airport 70
Wareham 65
Carver 58
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Logan Airport 70
Winthrop 68
South Boston 63
West Roxbury 45
WORCESTER COUNTY
Worcester Airport 49
Fitchburg Airport 41