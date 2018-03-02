BOSTON (CBS) — Running back is one area the Patriots are expected to address in this year’s NFL Draft.

Adding further fuel to that speculation is the fact New England has already met with the top prospect at that position. In his chat with Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday, Georgia running back Sony Michel said his first meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis was with the Patriots.

While the Patriots will meet with numerous players at the Combine, including a handful of running backs, it’s always interesting when they meet with the top prospect at any position. The 5-foot-11 Michel had a stellar career as a Bulldog, racking up 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns out of the backfield. He can also catch the football, finishing with 64 receptions and six receiving touchdowns, making him an extremely intriguing option for New England.

Michel is projected to be a late first-round, early second-round pick when the NFL Draft gets underway on April 26. The Patriots own the 31st overall selection and a pair of second-round picks.

The Patriots have running backs James White and Mike Gillislee under contract for next season, with both Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead hitting free agency.