NEWPORT, R.I (CBS) – A Rhode Island bridge closed for hours Friday after a tractor-trailer was knocked over by high winds during the March nor’easter.

The Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge shut down after a tractor trailer truck overturned in the morning, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said. The Newport Fire Department said winds blew over the truck’s cargo container.

Wind gusts reached more than 50 mph in the area Friday.

The bridge reopened to passenger vehicles just before 4 p.m. Authorities are enforcing restrictions on taller vehicles on the bridge.