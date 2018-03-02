WEATHER ALERTNor'easter Slams Southern New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, March Nor'Easter, Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I (CBS) – A Rhode Island bridge closed for hours Friday after a tractor-trailer was knocked over by high winds during the March nor’easter.

newport truck High Winds From Noreaster Blow Over Tractor Trailer On Newport Bridge

A truck that tipped over in high winds on the Newport bridge. (Photo credit: Jennifer Huntley)

The Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge shut down after a tractor trailer truck overturned in the morning, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said. The Newport Fire Department said winds blew over the truck’s cargo container.

Wind gusts reached more than 50 mph in the area Friday.

The bridge reopened to passenger vehicles just before 4 p.m. Authorities are enforcing restrictions on taller vehicles on the bridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s