BOSTON (CBS) – Downed trees have been reported around Massachusetts during a powerful nor’easter.

Read: Destructive Nor’easter To Bring Flooding, Power Outages, Heavy Snow

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter shared a photo of a tree that fell onto a house and car on the east side of the city.

treesbrocktonmayorbillcarpenter Powerful Noreaster Knocks Trees Onto Several Mass. Homes

A tree fell onto a Brockton home during a March 2 nor’easter. (Image Credit: Mayor Bill Carpenter)

In Milton, a tree and wires came down on an Elm Street home.

No one was injured and the tree did not penetrate the home.

treesmilton Powerful Noreaster Knocks Trees Onto Several Mass. Homes

A nor’easter caused a tree to fall onto a home on Elm Street in Milton.
(Image Credit: Milton Fire Department)

Power was shut down so National Grid could work in the area.

The Hanson Fire Department reported a downed tree that was blocking Main Street.

 

A tree also toppled on Paradise Road in Swampscott.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring wind, rain, snow and coastal flooding in Massachusetts.

