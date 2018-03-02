BOSTON (CBS) – Downed trees have been reported around Massachusetts during a powerful nor’easter.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter shared a photo of a tree that fell onto a house and car on the east side of the city.

In Milton, a tree and wires came down on an Elm Street home.

No one was injured and the tree did not penetrate the home.

Power was shut down so National Grid could work in the area.

The Hanson Fire Department reported a downed tree that was blocking Main Street.

A tree also toppled on Paradise Road in Swampscott.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring wind, rain, snow and coastal flooding in Massachusetts.