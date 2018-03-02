BOSTON (CBS) – A Friday nor’easter caused historic flooding in Boston after a storm surge just before noon.

The area of State Street and Atlantic Ave. flooded as the tide came in around 11 a.m.

Water rose to a near-historic level for the city, cresting to 14.67 feet. That is the third highest in Boston history.

Workers put sand bags in front of businesses and hotels in an effort to prevent flood damage.

The Aquarium T station was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. Once of the entrances is blocked to stop flood waters.

MBTA General Manager Luis Ramirez said earlier in the day fallen trees on tracks were the bigger issue. But Friday afternoon, concern shifts again to rising tides.

“As the afternoon goes on it’ll be the coastal flooding that concerns us the most,” he said.

Ramirez urged riders to leave extra time for their commute.

A Boston Harbor Hotel employee didn’t let the flood waters stop her. She waded through the water on her way to work.

“It’s unreal,” the hotel employee told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

A pickup truck and a Boston news truck both got stuck in about three feet of water on State Street.