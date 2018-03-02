FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will no longer sell rifles to anyone under 21.
The company joined retail heavyweights Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods in changing policies in the wake of the Florida school massacre.
L.L. Bean said in a statement late Thursday that it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.
Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says L.L. Bean only sells firearms at its flagship store in Maine and only guns specific to hunting and target shooting.
She says L.L. Bean does not carry assault-style firearms, high-capacity firearms, bump stocks or handguns of any kind.
The announcements come two weeks after a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle in Florida.
So, we can send our young adults, ages 17-21 over to other lands to fight in other people’s wars and when they come back they cannot purchase a firearm??? These companies are loony tunes. They do not support our brave young adults, women and men. SHAME ON LLBean.
How is it ok for a business to curtail my second amendment rights and not sell me an item based on my age yet when a business decides to not sell me a cake based on my sexual preference they are forced too by the government? How can it work two different ways?